Spaceflight Insider

⚠ Breaking: Soyuz MS-09 on its way to ISS after textbook launch

GALLERY: Roscosmos Soyuz-FG rocket carries Expedition 56 trio to International Space Station

June 6th, 2018
A Soyuz-FG rocket lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrone in Kazakhstan with three members of the Expedition 56 crew on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Sean Costello / SpaceFlight Insider

A Soyuz-FG rocket lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrone in Kazakhstan with three members of the Expedition 56 crew on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Sean Costello / SpaceFlight Insider

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan — A Russian Soyuz-FG rocket sent three Expedition 56 crew members, Soyuz Commander Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, flight engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA, and flight engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA) to the International Space Station on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Liftoff took place 4:12 p.m. local time (7:12 a.m. EDT / 11:12 GMT) atop the approximately 161-foot (49.5-meter) tall Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrone in Kazakhstan. 

The MS-09 spacecraft is scheduled to dock to the space station’s Rassvet module at 9:07 a.m. on Friday, June 8.

The arrival of Auñón-Chancellor, Gerst and Prokopyev will bring the station’s compliment back up to six (they will join the other Expedition 56 crew,  Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of NASA and Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos already serving on the ISS). The crew is scheduled to work on some of the roughly 250 experiments and studies underway at the station during their planned five month stay.

Become a Patron!https://c6.patreon.com/becomePatronButton.bundle.js
The following photos were taken by: Sean Costello of SpaceFlight Insider’s visual team.

SOYUZ-MS-09BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan -- A Roscosmos' Soyuz-FG rocket was rolled out by train to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday, June 4, 2018. Expedition 56 Soyuz Commander Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, flight engineer Serena M. Auñón (Serena Auñón-Chancellor) with NASA, and flight engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA) lifted off aboard the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft at 7:12 a.m. Eastern time (5:12 p.m. Baikonur time) on Wednesday, June 6. The trio rode their MS-09 Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station and are scheduled to dock to the station’s Rassvet module at 9:07 a.m. Friday, June 8. Photos courtesy: Sean Costello

Tagged:

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *