Gallery: GOES-S Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket launched the latest addition to NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) program on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The on-time liftoff took place from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. GOES-S is based on Lockheed Martin's A2100A satellite bus and is the second in the newest generation of NOAA weather satellites that began with GOES-R, the series' namesake. Upon entering operational service, GOES-S will be re-designated GOES-17. It will also assume the role of GOES-West, which observes the western United States and the Pacific Ocean. The GOES-R series of spacecraft is planned to provide weather forecasting and meteorology research services through 2036. Each satellite has a planned operational life of 10 years, with an additional 5 years of on-orbit storage. Photos courtesy: Mike Howard, Mike Deep, Ryan Chylinski, and Scott Schilke.