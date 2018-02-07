Gallery: Falcon Heavy Demonstration Flight

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. -- Hawthorne, California-based Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) successfully launched the company's first Falcon Heavy rocket from KSC's Launch Complex 39A at 3:45 (20:45 GMT) on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The rocket's maiden flight was slightly delayed due to uncooperative high level winds, but the vehicle's flight took place near the end of the launch window and provided viewers for miles around Florida's Space Coast with an astonishing view of two Falcon first stage cores returning to the landing site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Landing Zone 1. Photos courtesy: Mike Deep, Mike Howard, Vikash Mahadeo, Sean Costello, Michael McCabe, Jason Rhian, Jacques van Oene, Scott Schilke