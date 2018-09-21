Gallery: Desolate Utah plains rumble with GEM 63’s fury

PROMONTORY, Utah — Northrop Grumman’s GEM 63 solid rocket motor conducted its first test fire at 1 p.m. MDT (3 p.m. EDT / 19:00 GMT) on Thursday, Sept. 20. The motor was tested under “cold conditions” of approximately 40 °F. The GEM 63 series is being developed for use on United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V and Vulcan launch systems, as well as Northrop Grumman’s OmegA rocket. Photos courtesy: Jason Rhian

