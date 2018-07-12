Gallery: Canaveral’s SLC-17 demolished

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The launch structures at Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 17 (pads A and B) were demolished on Thursday, July 12 2018.

SLC-17 has been in service since January 25, 1957. The last launch from the historic site, was that of the Delta II 7920H-10 D-356 rocket that was tapped to launch NASA’s GRAIL spacecraft on September 10, 2011.

SLC-17 has been the site where many important missions have gotten their start. The Explorer and Pioneer spacecraft, Spirit and Opportunity Mars Exploration Rovers, Mars Sojourner, Mars Phoenix Lander, and Dawn missions – all lifted off from SLC-17. The launch pads at SLC-17 have seen various type of rockets ignite their engines and take to Florida’s skies. Thor as well as an array of rockets from the Delta family of launch vehicles have lifted off from SLC-17. Photos courtesy: Mike Howard

Photos courtesy: Michael Howard