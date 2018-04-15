Gallery: AFSPC-11 mission soars skyward

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Lifting off during the “golden hour” of photography, United Launch Alliance flew its Atlas V rocket with the AFSPC-11 mission into space. SpaceFlight Insider was able to capture vivid imagery via remote cameras on the pad and from team members on a causeway several miles away.

Liftoff took place at 7:13 p.m. EDT (23:13 GMT) April 14, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 to deliver two satellites to geostationary orbit for the United States Air Force.

The Atlas V used for the flight was in its most-powerful configuration, the “551” variant. It sported five supplemental Aerojet Rocketdyne AJ-60A solid rocket boosters, a five-meter payload fairing and a single-engine Centaur upper stage. Overall, this was the eighth time this version was used. For more information, read SFI’s post-launch story here.

If you like space and want more space news, launch videos, images, and more, please consider helping us out by becoming a Patron of SpaceFlight Insider.

Become a Patron!https://c6.patreon.com/becomePatronButton.bundle.js

The following photos were taken by the SpaceFlight Insider visual team.