Gallery: ULA Atlas V 551 launches with AEHF-4 satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket lifted off from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) in Florida on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The mission got underway at the very start of a roughly two hour long window at 12:15 a.m. EDT (04:15 GMT). The rocket’s payload was the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-4) military satellite. Photos courtesy: Mike Deep, Scott Schilke and Graham L. Smith

