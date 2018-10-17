Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: ULA Atlas V 551 launches with AEHF-4 satellite

October 17th, 2018
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket leaves the pad at Canaveral's SLC-41 with the AEHF-4 satellite on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at 12:15 a.m. EDT (04:15 GMT). Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket lifted off from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) in Florida on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The mission got underway at the very start of a roughly two hour long window at 12:15 a.m. EDT (04:15 GMT). The rocket’s payload was the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-4) military satellite. Photos courtesy: Mike Deep, Scott Schilke and Graham L. Smith

United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket with the AEHF-4 satellite. Photo Credit: Graham L. Smith / SpaceFlight Insider
