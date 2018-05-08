Hundreds strike over contract dispute with ULA

Christopher Paul

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union employed by United Launch Alliance (ULA) voted to strike after rejecting a contract offer presented by the launch service provider.

ULA, which builds and launches Atlas V and Delta IV rockets, employs nearly 2,500 people. Of that, about 600 are members of the IAM and are located in three locations: Decatur, Alabama; Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center, Florida; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The IAM threatened to picket all three locations in the event of a strike, which started at 12:01 a.m. May 7, 2018.

“Our members have delivered the reliability and experience that has helped United Launch Alliance create a world-class U.S. space program,” said Machinists Union International President Robert Martinez Jr. in a statement issued by the union. “The Machinists Union members at ULA connect the world with our beautiful universe. This strike is centered around many issues, but above all has amplified the message that our members want to be valued and respected in the workplace. The full force of 600,000 Machinists Union members across North America stand with our members at ULA.”

While the union had formally recommended that workers reject the contract, the final decision was up to the workers themselves. They voted May 6, 2018, the day after ULA launched an Atlas V with NASA’s InSight Mars lander bound for the Red Planet, to either accept or reject the proposed contract. Because members voted to reject the contract, a further vote was held to authorize a strike.

According to Florida Today, a major part of the dispute centered around changes made to contracts that IAM said offers employees less flexibility regarding long travel times to Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral to support launches.

Another sticking point was subcontracting. IAM members fear that ULA could use that to cut full-time jobs, according to the Orlando Sentinel. ULA, however, said it has no intention of displacing workers via subcontracting and it guaranteed that in writing as part of its “last, best and final offer.”

According to a statement issued last week by Chief of Staff and Aerospace Negotiator Jody Bennett, ULA’s offer did not do enough to respect the workers who had made ULA, “the absolute safest company in the aerospace industry.” The IAM negotiating team expressed its willingness to meet with ULA further before the vote, but ULA made it clear its offer was final.

“We’re disappointed that the IAM members rejected ULA’s last, best and final offer and voted to strike,” said ULA president and CEO Tory Bruno in a company-released statement. “We believe our proposed contract is very competitive with other companies. Importantly, ULA’s final offer contributes to ULA’s long term viability in an increasingly competitive launch business environment.”

ULA said it and the union have been negotiating “in good faith” since April 16, 2018. On its website, ULA said its contract offer was “above market and unlike anything offered by our competitors, providing our skilled workforce with increases in nearly every element of the contract.” The company has created a webpage to answer frequent worker questions and for potential strikers to calculate expected pay losses.

SpaceFlight Insider has reached out to both the IAM and ULA for comment, but as of this writing has not received a response.