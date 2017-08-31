ULA Atlas V NROL-42 scheduled for Sept. 14

Jason Rhian

United Launch Alliance (ULA) recently announced that it is currently planning on launching the NROL-42 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) in California. At present, the mission is slated to take flight on Sept. 14 of this year (2017).

NROL-42 is one of five missions that have already occurred or are slated for launch this year (NROL-79 was launched atop a ULA Atlas V 401 on March 1 in Vandenberg and NROL-76 flew atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on May 1). At present NROL-42, 47, 52 will round out the missions for 2017.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the U.S. agency responsible for building and operating reconnaissance spacecraft and is one of the five primary U.S. intelligence agencies.