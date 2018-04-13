Turning it up to 11: Atlas V to launch pair of AFSPC-11 satellites for US Air Force

Curt Godwin

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Ground crews are making ready a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket to loft two primary U.S. Air Force payloads into geosynchronous orbit for the Air Force Space Command 11 (AFSPC-11) mission.

According to ULA, the Atlas V is set to liftoff a 7:13 p.m. EDT (11:13 GMT) April 14, 2018, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The passengers

Sitting atop the 191-foot (58.3-meter) tall Atlas V are two Air Force primary payloads: the Continuous Broadcast SATCOM (CBAS) and the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Secondary Payload Adapter (ESPA) Augmented Geosynchronous Laboratory Experiment (EAGLE). EAGLE has the capability of hosting up to six secondary satellites, each weighing up to 400 pounds (181.44 kilograms).

Though classified, the two innocuous-sounding payloads seem to have piqued the interest of ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno.

“Completed the President’s Mission Readiness Review for AFSPC11. Clean bird. Everything about this one is interesting. Too bad I can’t tell you anything about it…,” tweeted Bruno.

While little is publicly known about either passenger, some information has been gleaned through official postings, and on industry websites.

CBAS, situated in the upper position of the payload fairing, is meant to supplement military communications by continuously broadcasting data through existing satellite comms relay links.

EAGLE, taking the lower slot on this multi-manifested mission, appears to be the interesting hardware on the flight. According to information at Gunter’s Space Page, EAGLE will host five secondary payloads: the Hypertemporal Imaging Space Experiment (HTI-SpX), MYCROFT, the Compact Environmental Anomaly Sensor III Risk Reduction (CEASE-III-RR), the Inverse Synthetic Aperture Ladar (ISAL), and the AFRL-1201 Resilient Spacecraft Bus Development Experiment (ARMOR).

Though the secondary payloads are shrouded in as much secrecy as the rest of the hardware on the mission, some information has been published.

HTI-SpX is designed to advance the understanding of blended images of various locations, sourced from disparate wavelengths, taken over time. ISAL, on the other hand, seems to be focused in different direction. The secondary payload will likely use its imaging capabilities to take a peek at objects in geosynchronous earth orbit.

The Rocket

Tasked with launching the classified mission is the Atlas V in its “551” configuration—the most powerful variant of ULA’s workhorse rocket. The “551” designation signifies a 5-meter payload fairing, five supplemental solid rocket boosters, and a single RL10C-powered Centaur stage.

The Atlas common booster core is powered by a Russian-made RD-180 main engine, which provides 860,000 pounds (3,827 kilonewtons) of thrust at liftoff. This increases to 933,000 pounds (4,152 kilonewtons) as the vehicle climbs and the atmosphere thins.

Burning a mixture of rocket grade kerosene and liquid oxygen, the RD-180 has been a reliable powerplant for ULA’s rocket with a notable exception of an anomaly on the OA-6 resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Attached to the core booster are five AJ-60A solid rocket boosters. The solid-fueled motors, manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne, provide nearly 1.9 million pounds (8,442 kilonewtons) of combined thrust during their 94-second burn time.

The Atlas V’s second, or Centaur, stage is outfitted with a single Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10C. The RL10 has a long history, with a heritage dating back to the 1950s and the first flight in 1961. The RL10C-1 model flown on the Atlas V Centaur provides 22,890 pounds (101.8 kilonewtons) of vacuum thrust and has been solidly dependable throughout its Atlas V use, save for an issue on the NROL-30 mission.

Like its OA-6 counterpart, the NROL-30 mission was still classified as a success as the payload was able to reach its intended orbit. Those aberrations aside, the Atlas V has proven itself to be a highly dependable launch vehicle with a 100 percent mission success rate.

AFSPC-11 will mark the eighth flight of the Atlas V 551, and the 77th overall for the Atlas V line. ULA will cover the mission live via the company’s website.

Video courtesy of United Launch Alliance