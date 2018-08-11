SpaceFlight Insider Live: To touch the Sun – Launch of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and United Launch Alliance have a Delta IV Heavy rocket all set to launch the space agency’s Parker Solar Probe spacecraft on its way to touch the Sun. SpaceFlight Insider’s live webcast of this pivotal launch will begin at 3 a.m. EDT (07:00 GMT) Saturday. Aug. 7. Tune in as we bring you exclusive interviews, photos and more – live!
Webcast courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Jason Rhian
