SFI LIVE: Launch of AFSPC-11 on ULA Atlas V
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket is poised to send the United States Air Force’s AFSPC-11 mission with the launch window slated to open at 7:13 p.m. ET. The flight is set to get underway from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41. SpaceFlight Insider’s live show is currently scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.
Reader Comments
The streaming video of the launch is delayed. As I watched your broadcast on my iPhone, I went outside to see it when ignition started and was disappointed to see it already high in the sky and heading downrange. Please let us in Florida know how much to allow for the delay.
Thanks again for broadcasting the launch. The video stream was very clear, just late.