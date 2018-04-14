SFI LIVE: Launch of AFSPC-11 on ULA Atlas V

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket is poised to send the United States Air Force’s AFSPC-11 mission with the launch window slated to open at 7:13 p.m. ET. The flight is set to get underway from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41. SpaceFlight Insider’s live show is currently scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Live Stream courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider