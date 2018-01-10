Spaceflight Insider

⚠ Breaking: SpaceX launches secretive ‘Zuma’ mission

Launch of ULA Delta IV Medium+(5,2) scrubbed

Jason Rhian
January 10th, 2018
The payload fairing (nosecone) with the NROL-47 payload atop the Delta IV Medium rocket. Today's launch attempt was scrubbed with the next possible attempt currently set for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Photo Credit: ULA

The payload fairing (nosecone) with the NROL-47 payload atop the Delta IV Medium rocket. Today’s launch attempt was scrubbed with the next possible attempt currently set for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Photo Credit: ULA

Colorado-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) will have to wait a little longer to conduct its first flight of 2018. Weather at the launch site forced a scrub for the launch of a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

High ground winds at the Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California required that launch controllers delay the flight for at least 24 hours. Weather conditions appear to be near perfect for a Thursday launch attempt.

United Launch Alliance issued the following statement regarding today’s scrub: 

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV carrying the NROL-47 mission was scrubbed today due to high ground winds. 

The launch is planned for Thursday, Jan. 11, from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The forecast shows a 90 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. The launch time is 1:00 p.m. PT.

ULA completed its Launch Readiness Review on Tuesday, Jan. 9, weather conditions at that time only provided a 30 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch. 

Video courtesy of United Launch Alliance

 

 

Tagged:

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *