Launch of ULA Delta IV Medium+(5,2) scrubbed

Jason Rhian

Colorado-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) will have to wait a little longer to conduct its first flight of 2018. Weather at the launch site forced a scrub for the launch of a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

High ground winds at the Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California required that launch controllers delay the flight for at least 24 hours. Weather conditions appear to be near perfect for a Thursday launch attempt.

United Launch Alliance issued the following statement regarding today’s scrub:

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV carrying the NROL-47 mission was scrubbed today due to high ground winds.

The launch is planned for Thursday, Jan. 11, from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The forecast shows a 90 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. The launch time is 1:00 p.m. PT.

ULA completed its Launch Readiness Review on Tuesday, Jan. 9, weather conditions at that time only provided a 30 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch.

Video courtesy of United Launch Alliance