Launch of ULA Delta IV Medium+(5,2) scrubbed
Colorado-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) will have to wait a little longer to conduct its first flight of 2018. Weather at the launch site forced a scrub for the launch of a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
High ground winds at the Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California required that launch controllers delay the flight for at least 24 hours. Weather conditions appear to be near perfect for a Thursday launch attempt.
United Launch Alliance issued the following statement regarding today’s scrub:
The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV carrying the NROL-47 mission was scrubbed today due to high ground winds.
The launch is planned for Thursday, Jan. 11, from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The forecast shows a 90 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. The launch time is 1:00 p.m. PT.
ULA completed its Launch Readiness Review on Tuesday, Jan. 9, weather conditions at that time only provided a 30 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch.
Video courtesy of United Launch Alliance
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.