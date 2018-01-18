Launch of SBIRS GEO 4 scrubbed

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The planned flight of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 411 rocket has been scrubbed by at least 24 hours due to unspecified reasons. The mission was set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida with the fourth Space Based Infrared System GEO (SBIRS GEO 4) satellite with the window scheduled to open at 7:52 p.m. EST (00:52 GMT on Friday, Jan. 19).

The flight of SBIRS GEO 4 is the first scheduled Cape launch for ULA’s Atlas V rocket this year (2018).

ULA provided the following information about the cause of this scrub: The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying the SBIRS GEO Flight 4 mission was scrubbed today due to a ground issue associated with the booster liquid oxygen system.

The launch is planned for Friday, Jan. 19, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The forecast shows a 90 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. The launch time is 7:48 p.m. ET.