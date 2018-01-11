Launch of Delta IV with NROL-47 scrubbed for second day in a row

Jason Rhian

United Launch Alliance scrubbed the second launch attempt of a Delta IV Medium+ (5,2) with the classified NROL-47 for the National Reconnaissance Office. However, the reason for today’s scrub differed from the prior day’s attempt.

United Launch Alliance issued the following statement regarding the scrub:

(Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Jan. 11, 2018) – The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV carrying the NROL-47 mission was scrubbed today due to an issue with a ground system valve.

The launch is planned for Friday, Jan. 12, from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The forecast shows a 90 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. The launch time is 1:00 p.m. PT.