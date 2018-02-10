Video: SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch highlights

Jason Rhian

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceFlight Insider had more than 20 cameras pointed at SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, Feb. 6 – and a number of those were video cameras placed at Launch Complex 39A. The following video package is made solely of video captured by SFI.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider