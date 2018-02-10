Video: SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch highlights
February 10th, 2018
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceFlight Insider had more than 20 cameras pointed at SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, Feb. 6 – and a number of those were video cameras placed at Launch Complex 39A. The following video package is made solely of video captured by SFI.
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.