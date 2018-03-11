SpaceX CEO Elon Musk highlights importance of space exploration at SXSW

Ryan Chylinski

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk gave a brief inspirational speech at South by Southwest on March 10, 2018. He spoke in a surprise appearance after a featured session on the HBO series Westworld with co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy along with other members of the show’s cast.

“Life can’t be about solving one miserable problem after another. We need things that inspire you, that make you glad to wake up in the morning and be part of humanity. That’s why we did this,” Musk said, referencing the recent launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket with a Tesla Roadster and “Starman” dummy.

This was followed by a two-minute “trailer” about the flight, which was created by Nolan and Joy.

Shocking people into thinking about space again

“One of the things that I really used to, when I was a kid, spend an unhealthy amount of time thinking about was space and spaceflight,” Nolan said. “I grew up watching Super 8 movies of Saturn rocket launches and that is something that has gone away a little bit.”

Nolan said that it was his grandparents generation that went to the Moon during the Apollo program, but humans have not returned since.

“I was having a drink last year with a friend, and we were talking about how you inspire people,” Nolan said. “One of the beautiful things about spaceflight is it’s all of us working together.”

Nolan said he and his friend were trying to think of an image that could shock people into looking and thinking about spaceflight again.

“What we came up with was a red sports car and a David Bowie song,” Nolan said. The friend he was referring to was Musk.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

Video courtesy of SpaceX