SpaceX: Announcement coming Monday about private passengers flying on BFR around Moon

Jason Rhian

Just days after conducting another successful launch of one of its Falcon 9 rockets, SpaceX has announced that it’s CEO and Lead Designerr, Elon Musk, will be making an announcement regarding the first private passengers who will ride the company’s Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) to a destination only 24 others have traveled to.

The company will host a media event on Monday, Sept. 17 and other than state that it will be held at their headquarters located in Hawthorne, California and that Musk would “announce the world’s first private passenger scheduled to fly around the Moon aboard SpaceX’s BFR launch vehicle” – little else has been released.

As is the norm with SpaceX events, little time was provided to sign up for the event, with the deadline closing some 20 hours after the event was announced.

The company has stated that more details about the event’s activities will be announced closer to the event itself and that it would last for about an hour-and-a-half (from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PDT).

To date, only 24 people have traveled to the Moon and all of them were NASA astronauts that were a part of the Apollo Program that saw some nine 3 man crews venture to our nearest celestial neighbor (three of them journeyed to the Moon more than once).

Musk announced the BFR in 2017 and has since gone on to state that it could be used for a wide array of purposes. Mars exploration, and as noted here, Earth-lunar transportation and other uses are all potential missions the rocket could be used for.