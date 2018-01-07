SFI LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 with ‘Zuma’

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch its first Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida on Sunday, Jan. 7. The two-hour long launch window is slated to open at 8 p.m. EST (00:00 GMT on Monday, Jan. 8). Little is known about the ‘Zuma’ payload for this mission and SFI Live should begin its coverage from Canaveral’s Exploration Tower at 7:30 p.m. EST (00:30 GMT). While other sites promise you “live” coverage they only share the work of others. Only SFI hosts its own Live Show from the launch site!

Video courtesy SpaceFlight Insider