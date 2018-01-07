SFI LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 with ‘Zuma’
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch its first Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida on Sunday, Jan. 7. The two-hour long launch window is slated to open at 8 p.m. EST (00:00 GMT on Monday, Jan. 8). Little is known about the ‘Zuma’ payload for this mission and SFI Live should begin its coverage from Canaveral’s Exploration Tower at 7:30 p.m. EST (00:30 GMT). While other sites promise you “live” coverage they only share the work of others. Only SFI hosts its own Live Show from the launch site!
Video courtesy SpaceFlight Insider
Could see it from Sarasota/Bradenton #Florida (naked eye). A nice big orange flame. The first stage separation was great! It looked like a fireworks show. Hope it was a great view for all too.