SFI LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 with GovSat-1
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch its first Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s SLC 40 in Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The two-hour long launch window is set to open at 4:25 p.m. EST (21:25 GMT). SFI Live should begin its coverage at 4 p.m. EST (21:00 GMT). While other sites promise you “live” coverage they only share the work of others. Only SFI hosts its own Live Show from the launch site!
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.
Why the grid fins if this one is not landing?
We’ve asked about that as we’ve heard another ocean landing (not on an ASDS) might be attempted. As of yet, we haven’t received a clear answer from SpaceX.
Could it be that the reason no recovery will be attempted is to avoid using ASDS in conflict with Falcon Heavy? Since this is an already-flownbooster, there may be no need for it in the future rotation, but the performance data from a GTO return could still be captured with a water landing.
Ps. Web designer: my iPhone shows the comment text as black on very dark grey. Also when I work in landscape mode the text extends way off the page. Pinching in to see the whole line gives text so small as to be unreadable – literally. Gimme a break, I’m over 70!
There’s an icon in the upper right of our website a circle that’s half shaded – click on that. It will revert the site to black font on a white field.
Not only grid fins, but new landing legs.
I can understand keeping the landing legs, so as not to interfere with pre-programmed aerodynamic elements of the flight control system. But the grid fins should have little effect on ascent aerodynamics.