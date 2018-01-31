SFI LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 with GovSat-1

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch its first Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s SLC 40 in Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The two-hour long launch window is set to open at 4:25 p.m. EST (21:25 GMT). SFI Live should begin its coverage at 4 p.m. EST (21:00 GMT). While other sites promise you “live” coverage they only share the work of others. Only SFI hosts its own Live Show from the launch site!

Live Stream courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider