SFI Live: Launch of Bangabandhu-1 on SpaceX’s Block 5 Falcon 9

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch the Block 5 version of its Falcon 9 rocket today, May 11, 2018. Join Jim Siegel as he hosts SpaceFlight Insider’s LIVE COVERAGE webcast leading up to the launch window, which opens at 4:14 p.m. EDT (20:14 GMT). This is the company’s second attempt to get the vehicle off the ground and into space.

Live Stream courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

