SFI LIVE: Inaugural flight of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Jason Rhian

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has the company’s first Falcon Heavy launch vehicle poised for flight at Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The window for the flight is currently set to open at 1:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT). SFI will begin broadcasting our exclusive live webcast one hour prior to T-0.

Live stream courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider