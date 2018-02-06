Spaceflight Insider

SFI LIVE: Inaugural flight of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Jason Rhian
February 6th, 2018
The launch window for the first flight of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is currently scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT). Photo Credit: Jason Rhian / SpaceFlight Insider

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has the company’s first Falcon Heavy launch vehicle poised for flight at Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The window for the flight is currently set to open at 1:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT). SFI will begin broadcasting our exclusive live webcast one hour prior to T-0.

Live stream courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

Reader Comments

David
February 6, 2018 4:07 pm

Congratulations to SpaceX, amazing event and a major step forward for the company as well as commercial space access. The only questions that remain are whether the core made it back as well as the payload deployment/trajectory situation. All eyes will no doubt start to shift onto the BFR as of this moment.

Reply
Rob C.
February 6, 2018 4:14 pm

What great first test flight. Glad it came off doing what it set to do!

Reply
Rob C.
February 6, 2018 4:15 pm

Has there been word what happened to the central booster? There seem to be been a blackout on what became of it when it was suppose to land on the drone ship.

Reply
Jason Rhian
February 6, 2018 4:25 pm

Initial word is that it did not make it back.

Reply
Rob C.
February 6, 2018 4:29 pm

Bummer, well 2 out of 3 isn’t too bad. Hopefully they didn’t loose the drone ship too.

Reply
Lita
February 6, 2018 4:22 pm

The webcast did not work for me. I watched as countdown reached zero, then…nothing. What happened? Was the problem at your end or mine?

Reply

