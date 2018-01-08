Was secret Zuma mission lost?

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A report drafted by Ars Technica’s Eric Berger has stated that sources have suggested that the classified Zuma mission launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket – may have been lost.

Berger’s report is supported by fellow aerospace journalist Peter B. de Selding who tweeted that: “Zuma satellite from @ northropgrumman may be dead in orbit after separation from @ SpaceX Falcon 9, sources say. Info blackout renders any conclusion – launcher issue? Satellite-only issue? — impossible to draw.”

Indeed outside of the fact that the spacecraft was apparently manufactured by Northrop Grumman – little else is known about it – not even which government agency the satellite was sent aloft on behalf of.

Various and, as yet, unconfirmed scenarios have been released by sources including one that the payload did not separate from the Falcon 9’s upper stage and fell back to Earth.

If these reports are accurate, it would make the third total loss of a payload (and one partial loss). The first (partial) payload loss occurred on the CRS-1 mission when the secondary payload of an Orbcomm satellite was placed into the wrong orbit in October of 2012 (according to a report appearing on Space News). Fast forward to June 28, 2015 and the CRS-7 Dragon spacecraft with its crew supplies, experiments and cargo bound for the International Space Station was lost during an over-pressure event (explosion) involving the Falcon 9’s second stage (as noted by the New York Times Kenneth Chang). On Sept. 1, 2016 a Falcon 9 which was sitting on the pad at SLC-40 exploded during pre-flight tests. This resulted in the loss of Spacecom’s $185 million Amos-6 satellite, the Falcon 9 rocket and parts of the launch site.

Last evening’s launch got underway at approximately 8:01 p.m. EST (01:01 GMT) on Sunday, Jan. 7. By all appearances the first portion of the flight proceeded normally with the Falcon 9 lifting off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) located in Florida. The rocket’s first stage then successfully landed back at Canaveral’s Landing Zone 1 approximately seven and a half minutes after lifting off.

SpaceX has only just recently received approval to fly U.S. national security payloads (Zuma was the third, with the first being the launch of the NROL-76 payload on May 1, 2017 and the second being the flight of a Boeing X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on Sept. 7, 2017).

SpaceFlight Insider reached out to SpaceX representatives requesting to be provided with what information was permissible to be disclosed. As of this writing, we have not received a response.

When additional information is made available, SpaceFlight Insider will provide updates.