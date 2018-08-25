One step closer: SpaceX installs crew access arm in lead up to first crewed flights

Lloyd Campbell

Workers at Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) installed a crew access arm that will allow astronauts to board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. The arm was installed on Aug. 20, 2018.

“Crew access arm installed at Launch Complex 39A in Florida; will serve as a bridge for @NASA astronauts to board Crew Dragon,” SpaceX tweeted Aug 24 to showcase the white-colored arm. It is an enclosed walkway, which differs itself from other open-air walkways leading to an environmentally-control “white room.”

It is unclear if the whole gantry is climate-controlled, or just the far end that will interface with the spacecraft. In response to users on Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the plan going forward is to clad the rest of the tower. He said it would look “brutal otherwise.”

The arm, which is 85 feet (25 meters) long, was installed on the fixed service structure some 70 feet (21 meters) above the 195-foot-level (about 60 meters) where the orbiter access arm was during the Space Shuttle program.

LC-39A was the site of the last human spaceflight to take to the skies from the United States. That occurred July 8, 2011, when Space Shuttle Atlantis lifted off on its final mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX is targeting its first crewed flight from the pad as soon as April 2019.

Since 1967, LC-39A has hosted many historic launches including Apollo 8, which sent humans to the Moon for the first time on an orbital flight, and Apollo 11, which landed a man on the Moon for the first time. The only human mission to the Moon that did not liftoff from LC-39A was Apollo 10. It utilized LC-39B about 1.5 miles to the northwest. The first and last launches of the Space Shuttle and four of the five Hubble Telescope Servicing missions also launched from the LC-39A.

SpaceX has a 20 year lease from NASA for LC-39A and has modified the former shuttle launch pad to launch the company’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. Just to the south, SpaceX has another pad—Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station—that it uses for launching Falcon 9 rockets.

The first unpiloted test flight of the Crew Dragon, Demonstration Mission 1 (DM1), is tentatively scheduled for November 2018. While the first flight with people inside isn’t expected until at least April 2019, that won’t happen until DM1 as well as an in-flight abort test of the Crew Dragon’s escape system, currently targeting March 2019.

More access arms

As the Space Shuttle program was winding down, LC-39B had all of its launch hardware removed. The site is now a “clean pad,” much like it was for the Apollo launches. In the future, it will be used for sending NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) into space.

SLS will be assembled in the Vehicle Assembly Building on top of a mobile launch platform and then moved to the pad via a crawler transporter. Like Apollo, this latest version of the mobile launcher has a tower equipped with umbilical arms to provide SLS and the Orion capsule with power, communications, coolant, fuel and stabilization before launch. The tower also sports a crew access arm to allow astronauts and engineers access to Orion during launch preparations.

The first SLS/Orion flight with people aboard it is currently tentatively scheduled for 2023 during the Exploration Mission 2 flight around the Moon.

Meanwhile at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Launch Complex 41, where United Launch Alliance launches its Atlas V rockets, is another crew access arm. This arm was installed in 2016 to allow crews to board Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which will be perched atop ULA’s Atlas V. Boeing’s is currently targeting its first test launch as soon as early 2019 with a crewed test flight by mid-2019.

The three crew access arms now being prepared for utilization marks first time since the Apollo program that three of these gantry’s have been in use at the same time. The Apollo program had three functioning mobile launch platforms, each with their own launch utility towers complete with crew access arms.