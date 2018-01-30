Launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 with GovSat-1 delayed 24 hours

Jim Siegel

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With about an hour to go before the launch window opened at 4:25 p.m. EST (21:25 GMT) on Jan. 30, SpaceX scrubbed its attempt to send aloft a Falcon 9 rocket with a communications satellite named GovSat-1, due to a second-stage sensor issue.

SpaceX has re-scheduled the launch attempt for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31, with a two-hour and twenty-one minute launch window, beginning once again at 4:25 p.m. EST. Weather is currently predicted to be 40 percent favorable at the launch window opening, improving to 60 percent by its close.

If everything goes as it it currently planned, this will be the forty-eighth launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and the twenty-eighth for the v1.2 (Full Thrust) version of the booster. Though it will be using a flight-proven first stage previously used in the NROL-76 mission (May 2017), the first stage is not planned to land either on one of the NewSpace firm’s Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ships or at Canaveral’s Landing Zone 1.

GovSat-1 is targeted to be sent to geostationary orbit about 22,000 miles (35,406 kilometers) over the equator. It will serve customers in Europe and the Mediterranean and is a multi-mission satellite providing X-band and Military Ka-band capabilities. GovSat-1 comes equipped with steerable spot beams and an advanced Global X-band beam and was built by Orbital ATK.

Once on orbit, it is planned to be positioned at 21.5 degrees East and, according to SpaceX: “…is designed to support communications within Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and enable operations over the Atlantic and Indian oceans, as well as over the Mediterranean and Baltic

seas.”

With a launch mass of more than four metric tons, GovSat-1 is designed to have an operational life of some 15 years.