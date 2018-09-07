Falcon 9 launch with Telstar 18 VANTAGE postponed 24 hours

Derek Richardson

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The weekend flight of a Falcon 9 with Telstar 18 VANTAGE has slipped 24 hours. The commercial communications satellite is ultimately bound for a geostationary orbit to serve markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Now targeting September 9 launch of Telstar 18 VANTAGE from Pad 40 in Florida,” SpaceX announced via its official Twitter account. “Rocket and payload are healthy; additional time will be used to complete pre-flight checkouts.”

SpaceX will have four hours to get the Block 5 Falcon 9 and its 15,500-pound (7,000-kilogram) payload off the ground at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 when the launch window opens at 11:28 p.m. EDT (03:28 GMT Sept. 10).

As of Sept. 7, the weather for the Sunday-night attempt is expected to have a 40 percent chance of violating launch constraints. The 45th Weather Squadron said the primary concerns will be thick and cumulus clouds. Should a 24-hour scrub occur, weather concerns are expected to remain the same on Monday night.