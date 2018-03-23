Elon Musk deletes SpaceX Facebook page

Derek Richardson

SpaceX’s official Facebook page has been deleted by company founder and CEO Elon Musk. This came at the request of several of Musk’s twitter followers minutes after responding that he didn’t even know it or Tesla had an account and that the latter’s page “looks lame anyway.”

Less than a week ago, it was reported that some 50 million Facebook users had their data harvested without permission by Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm based out of London. Since then, a backlash has formed against the social media giant.

“I didn’t even realize there was [a Facebook page for SpaceX]. Will do, ” Musk tweeted in response to a user asking him to delete the NewSpace company’s account, which had more than two millions likes.

Literally never seen it even once — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Tesla, another one of Musk’s companies, also had its Facebook page removed.

The action came during a chain of tweets starting with Musk sarcastically commenting that it was “risky” for the electronics company Sonos to pull its ads from Facebook for a week.

Soon, there were also calls for him to delete his and SpaceX’s Instagram pages since the photo-sharing site is owned by Facebook. Musk, however, declined.

“Instagram’s probably ok [in my opinion], so long as it stays fairly independent,” Musk tweeted. “I don’t use FB & never have, so don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so … don’t care.”