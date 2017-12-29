Russia restores contact with AngoSat-1 satellite

Tomasz Nowakowski

Russia has stated that it has restored contact with the Angola’s first satellite, AngoSat-1, that was launched by a Zenit rocket on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

According to RKK Energia, which manufactured the satellite and controls its operations in space, its operators worked the issue and on Thursday, Dec. 28 – telemetry data indicated that the spacecraft’s systems are operating normally.

“Experts from the Energia Corporation have received telemetry data from the AngoSat satellite launched by the Zenit-3SLBF space rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on December 26. The satellite has provided telemetry data showing that all its systems settings are in order,” RKK Energia said in a statement.

The Zenit rocket with AngoSat-1 lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 19:00 GMT (2:00 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The flight lasted some nine hours until the spacecraft separated from the launch vehicle’s Fregat-SB upper stage at 3:54 UTC on Wednesday (10:54 p.m. EST on Tuesday).

Although AngoSat-1 was successfully injected into its targeted geostationary orbit, its power-generating solar arrays began to unfold and initial contact was established with ground control, the satellite went silent just few minutes later. Within hours after the malfunction occurred, RKK Energia acknowledged the problem in a statement, informing that the company’s experts are working around the clock to resolve this issue.

The exact cause of the malfunction is still unknown, however TASS reports it could be due to issues with the charge of the satellite’s battery.

A similar problem to that with AngoSat-1 occurred after the launch of the Foton-M No.4 satellite in July of 2014 when that spacecraft ceased responding to commands issued to it from the ground.

AngoSat-1 is based on RKK Energia’s Universal Space Platform (USP), and weighs around 1.55 metric tons, and features two deployable solar arrays. It is equipped with 16 C-band and 6 Ku-band transponders; its designed lifetime is 15 years. The satellite was built to provide television broadcasting and telecommunications services in the Ku-band within the territory of the Republic of Angola as well as C-band coverage over the entire African continent and Europe.