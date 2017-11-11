SFI LIVE: Orbital ATK Antares with OA-8 Cygnus

Jason Rhian

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va., — NASA and Orbital ATK are planning on launching the S.S. Gene Cernan, OA-8 Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station atop an Antares 230 rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A sometime in a five minute long launch window that opens at 7:37 a.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 11. SpaceFlight Insider’s exclusive Live Show is slated to begin at 7 a.m. EST- tune in as we bring you live from the launch site of this cargo resupply flight to the ISS.