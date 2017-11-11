SFI LIVE: Orbital ATK Antares with OA-8 Cygnus
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va., — NASA and Orbital ATK are planning on launching the S.S. Gene Cernan, OA-8 Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station atop an Antares 230 rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A sometime in a five minute long launch window that opens at 7:37 a.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 11. SpaceFlight Insider’s exclusive Live Show is slated to begin at 7 a.m. EST- tune in as we bring you live from the launch site of this cargo resupply flight to the ISS.
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.