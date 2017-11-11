Spaceflight Insider

SFI LIVE: Orbital ATK Antares with OA-8 Cygnus

Jason Rhian
November 11th, 2017
Orbital ATK Antares 230 rocket with S.S. Gene Cernan OA-8 Cygnus spacecraft. Nov. 10, 2017 photo credit: Steve Hammer SpaceFlight Insider

Photo Credit: Steve Hammer / SpaceFlight Insider

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va., — NASA and Orbital ATK are planning on launching the S.S. Gene Cernan, OA-8 Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station atop an Antares 230 rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A sometime in a five minute long launch window that opens at 7:37 a.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 11. SpaceFlight Insider’s exclusive Live Show is slated to begin at 7 a.m. EST- tune in as we bring you live from the launch site of this cargo resupply flight to the ISS.

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

