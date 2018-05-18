OA-9 Cygnus resupply mission postponed by 24 hours to May 21
Orbital ATK’s next resupply mission to the International Space Station has been postponed 24 hours, according to the company. The OA-9 Cygnus cargo spacecraft’s flight into space atop an Antares rocket had originally been scheduled for May 20, 2018.
The decision to delay came the morning of May 18 following the vehicle’s roll out to Pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia the night before. With poor weather conditions through Sunday, the mission managers decided to allow launch teams more time to perform pre-flight activities. Moreover, the May 21 attempt is expected to have a much better weather forecast than was predicted for May 20 with only a 20 percent chance of flight rules being violated.
NASA and Orbital ATK are now targeting a five-minute window opening no earlier than 4:39 a.m. EDT (08:39 GMT) Monday morning to send the Cygnus spacecraft, named S.S. J.R. Thompson, with its 7,400 pounds (3,400 kilograms) of supplies to the outpost. Once in orbit, the freighter will spend several days catching up with the station before rendezvousing in the early-morning hours of May 24.
Once within about 33 feet (10 meters) of the ISS, the station’s crew will use the robotic Canadarm2 to grab the cargo freighter. Robotics engineers on the ground will then, according to NASA, remotely move the vehicle to the Earth-facing port of the Unity module for installation.
Video courtesy of Orbital ATK
Lloyd Campbell
