Antares OA-8 launch scrubbed
The Orbital-ATK Antares 230 rocket, with the S.S. Gene Cernan Cygnus OA-8 spacecraft, was poised for liftoff from NASA’s Wallops Island Flight facility this morning at 7:37 a.m. Eastern Time, but the launch was aborted “due to aircraft in the restricted area”, according to the company’s statement.
Under a nearly cloudless sky and after a nearly flawless countdown, and having a “GO” from all the flight controllers, the launch was immediately scrubbed with less than 2 minutes remaining in the count when an aircraft entered the hazard zone. The intruder was a general aviation aircraft approximately 6 miles (∼10 km) offshore flying at 500 feet (152 meters); it was not responding to calls.
Although the overnight cold temperatures were not an issue, there was a telemetry dropout during the multi-hour countdown due to the hardline (coaxial cable) coming off the umbilicals. The telemetry was then switched to radio frequency, but the Orbital ATK launch team were going to do that for launch anyway.
The next launch attempt will occur tomorrow, Sunday, November 12, 2017, with liftoff occurring 23 minutes earlier at 7:14 a.m.
Lloyd Campbell
