Insider Live: Northrop Grumman’s GEM 63 first test fire

Jason Rhian
September 19th, 2018
GEM 63 rocket motor prior to testing in Promontory, Utah. Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman

PROMONTORY, Utah — Northrop Grumman’s GEM 63 solid rocket motor is set to conduct its first test fire at 1 p.m. MDT (3 p.m. EDT / 19:00 GMT) on Thursday, Sept. 20. SpaceFlight Insider’s exclusive live webcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. MDT and carry through until the test’s completion with an in-depth analysis of its results.

 

 

