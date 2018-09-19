Insider Live: Northrop Grumman’s GEM 63 first test fire

Jason Rhian

PROMONTORY, Utah — Northrop Grumman’s GEM 63 solid rocket motor is set to conduct its first test fire at 1 p.m. MDT (3 p.m. EDT / 19:00 GMT) on Thursday, Sept. 20. SpaceFlight Insider’s exclusive live webcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. MDT and carry through until the test’s completion with an in-depth analysis of its results.