President Trump selects NASA Deputy Administrator

Joe Latrell

On Thursday, July 12 President Donald Trump announced his choice for the NASA Deputy Administrator position. His choice was James Morhard, who is currently serving as Deputy Sergeant at Arms for the United States Senate.

NASA Director Jim Bridenstine, who was also an outside choice for his position, accepted the selection. “Today, the President announced his intent to nominate James Morhard as Deputy Administrator of NASA. This administration is committed to American leadership in space, and I look forward to working with Mr. Morhard upon his confirmation.”, Bridenstine stated via an agency-issued release.

Prior to his work as Deputy Sergeant at Arms, Mr. Morhard had served as the Staff Director of the Senate Appropriations Committee. While there he led the Senate Commerce, Justice, State subcommittee. This group oversaw all NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) programs. He was also part of the Military Construction subcommittee as it implemented public / private partnerships for housing of the U.S. military.

Director Bridenstine had been pushing for a Deputy Director with direct space experience but others in the Beltway believe Morhard is the right person for the job. Former Republican Congressman Bob Walker, who helped draft the president’s current space policy, praised the decision. He told the Washington Post, “The administration has decided they want somebody who is clearly in tune with what the president wants to get done in the space program.”

James Morhard’s must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, a date for when this will take place has yet to be announced.