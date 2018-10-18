Moon Express opens Canada office

Laurel Kornfeld

Commercial spaceflight company Moon Express, Inc., one of five groups that worked to land a robotic probe on the Moon as part of the former Google Lunar X Prize, has opened an office in Canada and entered partnerships with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and with various Canadian companies and academic institutions.

Moon Express Inc., which will be based in Ontario, signed a Memorandum of Understanding October 3rd at the International Astronautical Congress in Bremen that should enable the company to join with Canadian commercial spaceflight companies and scientists to pursue lunar exploration.

“We are excited to partner with the Canadian space sector at the dawn of an exciting new era of lunar exploration. We look forward to working with the CSA and our industry and academic partners to develop new opportunities for Canadian science and technology in the exploration of the Moon and its vast resources,” emphasized Richards, who was born in Canada.

Moon Express also signed collaboration agreements with the University of Guelph in Ontario and with the companies Canadensys Aerospace Corporation, Deltion Innovations, Gedex Systems, Inc., Mission Control Space Services, Inc., NGC Aerospace, and Teledyne Optech. All are based in Ontario.

The company hopes these joint efforts will promote cooperation with the U.S., Europe, and other countries in exploring the Moon through the contribution of Canada’s unique space technologies as well as grow Canada’s high tech industry and provide the country with technology to export.

Founded in 2010, Moon Express, based at Cape Canaveral, Florida, plans to begin regularly scheduled flights to the Moon in 2020. Its goal is to provide regular access to the lunar surface at affordable cost for science and exploration and for pursuing new resources for return to Earth.