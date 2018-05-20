China’s first private rocket reaches 127,000 feet on maiden flight
OneSpace Technology Co., a Beijing-based aerospace company, has successfully launched a suborbital rocket. This was the first flight for China’s commercial launch sector.
Nicknamed “Chongqing Liangjiang Star,” the booster lifted off at 7:33 a.m. China Standard Time May 17 (7:33 p.m. EDT / 23:33 GMT May 16), 2018, from a launch site located somewhere in northwest China. The exact location was not disclosed by the company.
The mission was designated OS-X0 as it was the first test launch of OneSpace’s OS-X rocket. During the flight, the launch vehicle reached an altitude of 127,106 feet (38.74 kilometers) and had a top speed of more than 5.7 times the speed of sound. This was confirmed by Shu Chang, the company’s founder and CEO.
OS-X is a 29.5-foot (9-meter) solid-fueled single-stage rocket weighing about 7.2 metric tons. OneSpace disclosed that the rocket has a payload capacity of 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and can travel for around five minutes, or 170 miles (273 kilometers). The company also said that OS-X is equipped with wireless communication devices, low-cost energy sources and its control system can be customized to meet customer demands.
“Commercial rockets are relatively more efficient and cheaper,” Shu said. “We see great potential.”
The state-run Xinhua press agency said Thursday’s launch was conducted for OneSpace’s customer Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute under Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.
OneSpace was established in 2015, a year after the Chinese government allowed private capital to enter the space industry. It is the first private company in China with a license to develop carrier rockets.
Besides OS-X, which is designed mainly for scientific research purposes, OneSpace has also the OS-M rocket in its fleet, which it plans to use for small satellite launches. The first flight of an OS-M booster is currently scheduled for late 2018.
OneSpace is not the only Chinese private company developing launch vehicles. Last year, Link Space, another Beijing-based startup, presented the design of its New Line 1 reusable rocket. That company is targeting 2020 for the first orbital flight of its booster.
Tomasz Nowakowski
Tomasz Nowakowski is the owner of Astro Watch, one of the premier astronomy and science-related blogs on the internet. Nowakowski reached out to SpaceFlight Insider in an effort to have the two space-related websites collaborate. Nowakowski's generous offer was gratefully received with the two organizations now working to better relay important developments as they pertain to space exploration.