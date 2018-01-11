Ariane 5 poised to be retired

Collin Skocik

After more than twenty years in service, the Ariane 5 rocket is going to stop flying. The European rocket was first flown in June of 1996, and ArianeSpace has now ordered the last ten Ariane 5 launchers.

The Ariane 5 succeeded the Ariane 4, but was not derived from it. The cryogenic main stage burns hydrogen and oxygen, using the Vulcain 2 engine that produces 310,000 pounds of thrust.

Two solid rocket boosters are fueled by aluminum perchlorate, aluminum fuel, and hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, producing 1,590,000 pounds of thrust.

The second stage of the Ariane 5 G, G+, GS, and ES are fueled by monomethylhydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide, but was modified to burn hydrogen and oxygen for the Ariane 5 ESC.

In 2013, ArianeSpace ordered 13 rockets, known as the PB+ batch. Once the past of these rockets are launched, Ariane will launch the last ten rockets, the PC batch, beginning in 2020.

The vehicles will launch from the Centre Spatial Guyanais (CSG) in Kourou, French Guiana.

This round of rockets, and the phase-out of the Ariane 5, will pave the way for the Ariane 6, which is currently scheduled to begin flights in 2020. The Ariane 6 will use a Vulcain 2.1 engine in the lower stage, with the new VINCI engine in the upper stage.

Luce Fabreguettes, Executive Vice President of Missions, Operations, and Purchasing, said, “With the production go-ahead for these 10 new launchers, Arianespace proudly leverages the exceptional performance, reliability and availability of Ariane 5 to deliver the best possible launch service for its customers, while also guaranteeing Europe’s independent access to space. Along with our partners, this new contract ensures that we will have the best conditions to succeed in the operational transition from Ariane 5 to Ariane 6 for the benefit of all our customers.”

ArianeGroup CEO Alain Charmeau added, “This production kickoff of 10 new Ariane 5 ECA represents, for the European industry, a total of more than 1 billion euros. This also allows us to continue capitalizing on the exceptional levels of quality and punctuality that have made Ariane 5 so successful, while being consistent with the rapid market introduction of Ariane 6.”

Although the Ariane 5 exploded on its first flight, it later became known for its reliability, punctuality, and frequency of use. Ariane 5 rockets launch, on average, six to seven times a year. The Ariane 5 ECA and ES are the only models still in use. There have only been two Ariane 5 failures—its initial flight in 1996, due to a software problem, and a Dec. 2002 flight in which the Vulcain 2 engine failed.