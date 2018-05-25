“Pale Blue Dot” imaged by MarCO CubeSat
Reminiscent of the famous Voyager 1 “Pale Blue Dot” photo, an image returned by one of NASA’s Mars Cube One (MarCO) CubeSats on May 9, 2018, shows a distant Earth and Moon as it speeds off toward the Red Planet.
Launched with the InSight lander on May 5, MarCO is the first attempt to send CubeSats into deep space and they will be utilized to help relay data transmitted from the InSight spacecraft during its Mars landing attempt on Nov. 26, 2018. The CubeSats, MarCO-A and MarCO-B, are each is equipped with a high-gain antenna to relay data between InSight and Earth. They are nicknamed “Eva” and “Wall-E” after the two characters in the Disney movie “Wall-E.”
MarCO-B is equipped with a fish-eye camera that was used on May 9 to confirm the deployment of the high-gain antenna. In the process, it captured a view of Earth and the Moon in its rear view as the trio of spacecraft made their way into deep space. The image came one day after both of the micro-satellites set a CubeSat distance record of 621,371 miles (1 million kilometers).
In addition to data relay during the entry, descent, and landing of InSight, the two CubeSats also demonstrating a host of other deep-space technologies for small satellites, including their antennas and propulsion systems. Later this month, the twin spacecraft will be the first CubeSats to attempt a trajectory correction maneuver to refine their course toward Mars. If successful, it could lay the groundwork for more advanced CubeSat missions in the future.
