NASA shows ‘Gravity’s Rainbow’ image captured by Cassini

Joe Latrell

In a view reminiscent of rainbows on Earth, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft captured this image of Saturn’s rings. The photo was taken by the spacecraft on Aug. 22, 2009. According to NASA, this natural-color view was created by merging spectral filters of red, green, and blue into the final image.

The photograph reveals the diversity of coloring within the rings themselves. Bold streaks of yellow and gray give way to subtle hues of blue and pink as the Sun’s light filters through the different rings. According to NASA, the ring material is mostly water ice in various sizes ranging from grains of salt to massive boulders that are hundreds of feet across. The space agency said scientists are not sure of the exact nature of the colors.



NASA said the narrow-angle camera on board the spacecraft snapped the image while Cassini was approximately 1.27 million miles (2.05 million kilometers) from the center of the rings. The Cassini mission, which ended on Sept. 15, 2017, was a joint project of NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Italian Space Agency. The project was managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.