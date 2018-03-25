Curiosity Mars rover reaches 2,000 sol milestone

Jim Sharkey

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover team celebrated the vehicle’s 2,000th Martian day, or sol, on the Red Planet on March 22, 2018. An image mosaic taken in January shows the rover’s next major scientific target, an area with clay-bearing rocks that researchers have studied from orbit.

Because the formation of clay minerals requires water, the rocks ahead could provide additional information about the presence of water at Gale Crater, how long it remained there and whether the ancient environment may have been suitable for life.

Scientist’s with the Curiosity mission said they are looking forward to analyzing rock samples from the clay-bearing rocks in the area of the image that is highlighted in white. In February, the rover tested its drill again for the first time since December 2016. The new method for drilling rock samples and delivering them to the rover’s science instruments is still being refined.

Curiosity has traveled 11.6 miles (18.7 kilometers) since landing in August 2012. In 2013, rover found evidence that Gale Crater once had an ancient freshwater-lake environment that possessed the basic chemical ingredients to support microbial life.

Since reaching the lower slopes of Mount Sharp in 2014, Curiosity has studied environments shaped by both water and wind. After examining over 600 vertical feet (182.88 meters) of rock with evidence of groundwater, the NASA said the mission’s science team has concluded that habitable conditions in the area persisted for at least millions of years.

Video courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech