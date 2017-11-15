Ancient interior activity likely formed features on Ceres’ surface

Laurel Kornfeld

A new analysis of surface features on Ceres sent back by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft indicates that at least some of those features were created by the ancient movement of materials in the dwarf planet’s interior. The study centers on linear features; specifically, chains of secondary craters and small pits.

While primary craters are produced directly by impacting objects, secondary craters are formed from materials ejected from the former and often surround them in clusters or rays.

However, pit chains are produced by fractures beneath the surface resulting from interior geological activity.

For the study, scientists produced a map showing all features on Ceres with minimum lengths of 0.6 miles (one kilometer) outside of impact craters.

The map depicted more than 2,000 such features. Because chains of secondary craters and chains of small pits share many common characteristics, the researchers’ most difficult task was distinguishing between the two categories.

Secondary crater chains are usually composed of round sunken areas made by fragments ejected from primary craters. The more common of the two features, they are typically positioned in long strings, with each crater surrounded by a rim. Whereas pit chains are less round than secondary craters and more irregularly shaped. Individual pits do not have raised rims.

Distinguishing between the two types of linear features is important because only the pit chains are created by Ceres’ interior activity, meaning they alone hold keys to the dwarf planet’s interior evolution.

The pit-chains’ presence indicates that the dwarf planet’s interior has had an active geological past.

Sometime between several hundred million and one billion years ago, subsurface materials within Ceres’ interior welled upward, in the process making fractures in the crust.

Scientists think the interior material that welled upward was less dense than that which surrounded it. The pit chains resulted from the fracturing of surface material.

“As this material moved upward from underneath Ceres’ surface, portions of Ceres’ outer layer were pulled apart, forming the fractures,” explained Jennifer Scully, member of the Dawn science team and lead author of a paper on the findings published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Evidence of interior upwelling is an important detail for scientists seeking to trace Ceres’ evolution.

Other possible scenarios have been considered as explanations for Ceres’ linear features but subsequently dismissed as unlikely.

One such scenario attributes the features to the freezing of a subsurface ocean. However, that would have caused the pit chains to be scattered evenly across the dwarf planet’s surface, which is not the case.

Other studies of Dawn data show evidence Ceres may still have a subsurface liquid ocean.

Another possibility is the fractures were created by stresses from a large impact. However, impacts capable of generating such fractures would have left behind evidence, and no such evidence was found on Ceres.

Scientists conducting further research on Ceres’ geological evolution will incorporate this study’s findings into computer models in an effort to find evidence that interior upwelling occurred close to the surface fractures.