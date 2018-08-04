SpaceX’s CRS-15 Dragon splashes down in Pacific

Derek Richardson

SpaceX’s CRS-15 Dragon returned to Earth Aug. 3, 2018, after a one-month stay at the International Space Station. The capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean with cargo and research samples for further analysis on the ground.

Since July 2, the spacecraft was berthed to the Earth-facing port of the station’s Harmony module. Then using the robotic Canadarm2 it was detached and moved to a position some 33 feet (10 meters) below the Destiny laboratory module. There, it was released at 12:38 p.m. EDT (16:38 GMT), some 258 miles (415 kilometers) over Australia.

Monitoring the departure was NASA astronaut and Expedition 56 crew member Serena Aunon-Chancellor. The actual command for release was actually performed via robotics teams on the ground.

According to NASA, the spacecraft’s thrusters fired several times to move to a safe distance from the station. After several hours, SpaceX commanded the capsule to perform a 10-minute deorbit burn using its Draco thrusters.

Not long after the deorbit burn, the unpressurized trunk section was detached. As it had no heat shield, unlike the reusable capsule, it burned up in the atmosphere. Splashdown occurred at 6:17 p.m. EDT (22:17 GMT), several hundred miles off the coast of Baja California.

“Splashdown of Dragon confirmed,” SpaceX updated via its Twitter account. “ Recovery team en route.”

The capsule carried more than 3,800 pounds (1,700 kilograms) of return cargo, including a variety of technological and biological studies, according to NASA.

Once the capsule was fished out of the Ocean, the team began its trek back to the Port of Los Angeles. Once there, time-sensitive cargo will be offloaded and delivered within 48 hours of splashdown.

The rest of the cargo will remain aboard as SpaceX transports the vehicle to its test facility in McGregor, Texas. Those items will be transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The CRS-15 Dragon capsule launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket on June 29, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. This mission was the second flight for the capsule, which was first used as part of the CRS-9 mission in 2016. SpaceX plans to send its next Dragon resupply mission to the ISS before the end of 2018.

Video courtesy of SciNews