Soyuz MS-10 fails to reach orbit, crew safe

Derek Richardson

For the first time in International Space Station history, a crew has failed to reach orbit. The spacecraft’s escape system safely pulled Soyuz MS-10 with its two-person crew away from the failed booster.

Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague lifted off atop a Soyuz-FG rocket at 2:40 p.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT / 8:40 GMT) Oct. 11, 2018. Around the time of the separation of the four strap-on boosters—about 2 minutes into the flight—was when the issue occurred. In the NASA TV live stream, the two appeared be jerked before the internal spacecraft video feed cut off.

That jerking motion was likely due to the activation of the launch escape motor, which pulled the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft and its crew safely away from the failed Soyuz-FG booster. This placed the capsule onto a ballistic trajectory, resulting in high gravity loads on the crew during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Their g-force was reportedly 6 or 7 times that of Earth’s gravity.

Search and recovery teams reached the Ovchinin and Hague about 90 minutes after launch. They landed about 12 miles (20 kilometers) east of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. They are reportedly in good condition and out of the capsule.

As a result, the duo will obviously not be going to the International Space Station on the planned six month trip. The next crew scheduled to launch to the ISS was currently scheduled for Dec. 20—Soyuz MS-11. However, until the problem with this launch is found and solved, no Soyuz spacecraft is likely to be launched.

How this will effect the current crew ISS crew—Expedition 57—and its schedule is currently unknown. The three aboard the outpost are are European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev.

“To clarify the cause of the accident at the Soyuz-FG LV, by my decision, a state commission was formed,” Rogozin tweeted. “Telemetry is being studied. Rescue services work from the first second of the accident. The emergency rescue system of the Soyuz-MS ship worked normally. Crew rescued.”

NASA also released a statement following the abort.

“NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and the NASA team are monitoring the situation carefully,” the statement reads. “NASA is working closely with Roscosmos to ensure the safe return of the crew. Safety of the crew is the utmost priority for NASA. A thorough investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted.”

This abort comes just six weeks after a hole was discovered in Soyuz MS-09, which is currently attached to the ISS.

On Aug. 30, 2018, flight controllers noticed a minor, but definite, pressure leak event on the station. This led the crew to discover the small hole, which they repaired with tape and hardening epoxy gel. An investigation followed but has so far been unable to pinpoint when or where in the spacecraft’s progress to flight the errant hole was drilled.

The Soyuz spacecraft, while normally very reliable, has had two aborts in the past.

The first was in 1975 when Soyuz 18a failed to separated from the booster’s third stage. This was the first in-flight abort, but it didn’t involve the use of the launch escape system, which is only needed if an abort happens in the first few minutes of ascent.

Soyuz T-10a was the second abort and occurred in 1983. It happened during the countdown before liftoff when a pad fire caused the booster to explode. Two seconds before the explosion, however, the launch escape system was activated to propel the crew to safety. Until the Soyuz MS-10 flight, that was the only time in history that a launch escape system had been used during a crewed flight.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Update 7:12 a.m. EDT: Cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and astronaut Nick Hague are in helicopters and being flown to Baikonur, not Moscow as previously reported.

Michael Cole contributed to this story

Video courtesy of Space Videos