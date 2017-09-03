Gallery: Soyuz MS-04 crew back on Earth

Derek Richardson

Blazing through Earth’s atmosphere and coming to a parachute assisted touchdown in Kazakhstan, three International Space Station crew members returned home in their Soyuz MS-04 capsule. The landing took place at 9:21 p.m. EDT Sept. 2 (7:21 a.m. local time / 01:21 GMT Sept. 3), 2017.

After spending many months orbiting Earth at 17,500 mph (28,200 km/h), NASA’s Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer, as well as Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin were safely back on Terra firma. Ground teams then extracted and evaluated the crew before flying them to their respective home countries.

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls took the following photos. More can be found here.

Video courtesy of NASA