Buzz Aldrin’s children accuse astronaut’s handlers of ‘spin’

Jason Rhian

The Buzz Aldrin Foundation has released a statement regarding the recent announcement of a lawsuit allegedly filed by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin. The following statement was issued on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Aldrin’s children, Andrew and Jan, have made less-than flattering statements about those they feel are responsible for this current situation.

“It has been our wish from the beginning, to avoid public discussion of our efforts to try to protect our father and his reputation from the debilitating effects of his worsening condition. We sought confidentiality through a motion with the court which held both parties responsible for maintaining confidentiality pending a formal judgement on the motion.

Legal counsel representing our father chose to defy the motion and make this effort part of a public spectacle designed to stir undue sympathy and support for the ridiculous lawsuit that they have brought on Dad’s behalf.

We have refrained from discussing the lawsuit publicly other than to debunk specific aspects of it that could hinder the ongoing operation of the Foundation. The time has come to recognize where the elder exploitation is truly occurring and address the flawed foundation of the lawsuit.

Let it be clear that every one of these allegations are products of the increased confusion and memory loss that Dad has demonstrated in recent years. Every one of them can be easily refuted by witnesses, bank and corporate records and, if necessary, we will prove this in court. But the responsibility for this outrageous lawsuit rests with those would seek to leverage his condition for their own agenda.

Although Dad’s current handlers want to spin this as “Buzz vs Family,” that could not be farther from the truth. We will not attack our father on any basis, for any reason. We are committed to protecting him, his reputation and his legacy. Our work together on this foundation is testament to that. We will not allow opportunistic agents who see an opportunity to grab the spotlight break our family apart.

We dearly love and respect our father and want him to return to us so we can continue our mission together to advance his dreams and legacy within the space program today, and with generations of explorers to come.”

The statement was released on behalf of Andrew and Jan Aldrin, two of the defendants in the case and Buzz Aldrin’s son and daughter, by the Buzz Aldrin Space Foundation. The suit names that Foundation along with Buzz Aldrin Enterprises, Buzz Aldrin’s ShareSpace Foundation, the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology and the Aldrin Center for Entrepreneurship in Space at the Florida Institute of Technology as defendants.