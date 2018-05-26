2 new JPSS spacecraft to be produced under NASA’s Rapid III contract

Jason Rhian

Two additional Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) spacecraft are now set to be constructed by Dulles, Virginia-based Orbital ATK for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NASA has chosen to activate elements of the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition III (Rapid III) contract to produce the JPSS-3 and -4 spacecraft. The contract is worth an estimated $460 million to Orbital ATK. NASA said the period of performance should extend through 2026. These two spacecraft will be produced by the the company’s facilities in Gilbert, Arizona.

The first satellite in the constellation, JPSS-1 (now NOAA-20), was built by Ball Aerospace and launched in November 2017 atop a Delta II rocket. Under the current plan, JPSS-2, which is also being built by Orbital ATK, is expected to be delivered in 2021, while the third and fourth should be delivered in 2023 and 2026 respectively, Orbital ATK said.

“Orbital ATK is making excellent progress on JPSS-2, and the program team is ready to begin work on the additional two JPSS satellites,” Steve Krein, vice president of Science and Environmental Satellite Programs at Orbital ATK, said in a company news release. “The company has an extensive history of delivering successful science and environmental satellites for our customers, and we are honored to continue building on this legacy with the JPSS satellites.”

Under the Rapid III agreement, Orbital ATK is tasked with designing, developing, integrating, testing as well as providing post-delivery support for these two additional vehicles.

The JPSS series of spacecraft are used to gather global, meteorological, oceanographic data as well as multi-spectral radiometry and other information services. The satellites conduct remote sensing of land, sea as well as atmospheric conditions. This data helps to predict weather conditions and is part of a constant review of the environment to help not only understand Earth’s climate, but also the planet’s oceans and coasts.

For these spacecraft, NASA acquires the launch services, flight systems as well as any necessary ground systems assets. NOAA provides the funding for the production and fielding of the constellation.