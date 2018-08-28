GPS III Satellite shipped to the Cape in preparation for flight

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Lockheed Martin has shipped the first GPS III satellite, touted as being harder-to-jam, to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station located in Florida in preparation for flight.

The GPS III SV01 was sent on its way on Aug. 20 and is the first of ten of these satellites currently under production. These spacecraft are being built in Lockheed Martin’s Colorado facilities.

The spacecraft flew out of the USAF’s Buckley Air Force Base inside a C-17 aircraft bound for the Sunshine State. Lockheed Martin has described the satellite as being “…the most powerful and resilient GPS satellite ever put on orbit.”

“Once on orbit, the modern technology of this first GPS III space vehicle will begin playing a major role in the Air Force’s plan to modernize the GPS satellite constellation,” said Johnathon Caldwell, Lockheed Martin’s program manager for Navigation Systems stated via a company-issued release. “We are excited to start bringing GPS III’s new capabilities to the world and proud to continue to serve as a valued partner for the Air Force’s positioning, navigation and timing mission systems.”

The satellite is designed to provide the U.S. and allied forces with three times greater accuracy and as much as eight times increased anti-jamming capabilities as opposed to the previous generation of GPS satellites (GPS II).

GPS III SV01 will have more clients than just those in the defense industry however. Civilian and commercial customers should also benefit from the new L1C civil signal the satellite is designed to broadcast. This signal will be shared with other navigational networks, such as Europe’s Galileo system.

If everything proceeds apace, GPS III SV01 should launch this December atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40.

Video courtesy of Lockheed Martin