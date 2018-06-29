Spaceflight Insider

⚠ Breaking: Swan song: Final SpaceX Block 4 Falcon 9 launches CRS-15 cargo mission

SFI Live: Launch of CRS-15 atop SpaceX Falcon 9

Jason Rhian
June 29th, 2018
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40. Photo Credit: SpaceX

Photo Credit: SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch its last Block 4 Falcon 9 rocket on June 29, 2018. Join Jim Siegel as he hosts SpaceFlight Insider’s live webcast leading up to the opening of the launch window at 5:41 a.m. EDT (09:41 GMT). The mission is poised to get under way from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, SpaceFlight Insider’s live coverage is slated to open at 5:11 a.m. EDT.

Friday’s flight marks the fifteenth that Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has conducted under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services program.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

