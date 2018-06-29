SFI Live: Launch of CRS-15 atop SpaceX Falcon 9

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch its last Block 4 Falcon 9 rocket on June 29, 2018. Join Jim Siegel as he hosts SpaceFlight Insider’s live webcast leading up to the opening of the launch window at 5:41 a.m. EDT (09:41 GMT). The mission is poised to get under way from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, SpaceFlight Insider’s live coverage is slated to open at 5:11 a.m. EDT.

Friday’s flight marks the fifteenth that Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has conducted under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services program.

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider