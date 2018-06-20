RemoveDEBRIS launched from ISS to test ways to combat space junk

Jason Rhian

On Wednesday, June 20, 2018 the RemoveDEBRIS satellite was launched from the International Space Station on a mission to study the increasing amount of junk orbiting Earth. This morning’s flight marked a number of firsts to take place from the orbiting lab.

Produced by NanoRacks, RemoveDEBRIS is the largest satellite ever deployed from the ISS. The spacecraft was sent on its mission via aerospace firm’s Kaber Microsatellite Deployer (Kaber), and was the third microsatellite deployment for the commercial company.

RemoveDEBRIS took to the skies with the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40 located in Florida. The CRS-14 Dragon was launched to the space station on April 2 of this year (2018).

“It’s wonderful to have helped facilitate this ground-breaking mission,” NanoRacks External Payloads Manager, Conor Brown stated in a company-issued release. “RemoveDEBRIS is demonstrating some extremely exciting active debris removal technologies that could have a major impact to how we manage space debris moving forward. This program is an excellent example of how small satellite capabilities have grown and how the Space Station can serve as a platform for missions of this scale. We’re all excited to see the results of the experiments and impact this project may have in the coming years.”

A coalition of research institutions and companies designed and built RemoveDEBRIS which included the Surrey Space Centre at the University of Surrey, and funded in part by the European Union Seventh Framework Programme. Via a release NanoRacks also stated that the coalition also included: Airbus, Ariane Group (France); Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (United Kingdom); Innovative Solutions In Space (Netherlands); CSEM (Switzerland); Inria (France); and Stellenbosch University (South Africa).

The Kaber deployment system can deploy microsatellites weighing up to 187 pounds (85 kilograms). Rather than being specifically-designed for any single system, Kaber can be deployed from Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Antares / Cygnus or SpaceX Falcon 9 / Dragon resupply vehicles.

The spacecraft is designed to perform four experiments its target will be a duo of CubeSats which are slated to be deployed from RemoveDEBRIS. These will serve as “targets” which RemoveDEBRIS will try and capture using a harpoon and net. CubeSats will be deployed from the primary satellite and will be “observed” via cameras as well as a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDar) system. The fourth experiment involves the use of a sail that should cause the spacecraft’s orbit to decay, eventually burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

“The RemoveDebris mission, which captured the public’s imagination at the “Cleaning up space junk” exhibit at the Royal Society in London … is a world-class endeavour and opens the possibilities for future debris removal missions,” Professor Guglielmo Aglietti, a Royal Academy Research Chair in Space Engineering at the Surrey Space Centre, and Principal Investigator for the mission said.