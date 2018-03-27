Iridium-5 launch postponed to no earlier than March 31

Lloyd Campbell

Due to an issue with one of the 10 Iridium NEXT satellites bound for space atop the next Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the Iridium-5 flight has been delayed.

Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications, tweeted that the company was having an issue with one of the 10 satellites in preparation for the Iridium-5 mission. He said the suppler and launch team will be resetting for a launch no earlier than March 31, 2018, with the potential to shift into next week if the issue is not resolved quickly enough. The mission had been scheduled for the morning of March 29.

We are having an issue with 1 of the 10 satellites in prep for #Iridium5. Our supplier and launch team is resetting for NET 3/31, with potential to shift into next week, if not resolved quickly. Launch success is priority #1! Will provide more info as available. pic.twitter.com/WBIWczrBvD — Matt Desch (@IridiumBoss) March 27, 2018

According to an update on the company’s website, should the problem get resolved the Iridium-5 mission and its 10 Iridium NEXT satellites will launch at 7:08 a.m. PDT (10:08 a.m. EDT / 14:08 GMT) March 31.

For this flight, SpaceX will utilize a previously-flown Falcon 9 first stage. It will be the same one that took the 10 satellites into space on the Iridium-3 mission in October 2007. The Hawthorne, California-based launch service provider performed its customary static fire test on the stage around 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT / 14:00 GMT) March 25, firing all nine Merlin 1D engines for several seconds to ensure they are all working properly.

All of the Iridium NEXT satellites have launched atop Falcon 9 rockets out of Vandenberg Air Force Base. The total constellation will consist of 66 active satellites and 9 on orbit spares. Iridium Communications is replacing an older constellation and adding additional services for its customers. To complete the new constellation, four more Falcon 9 flights are required, including Iridium-5.