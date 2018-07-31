Dynetics tapped to produce propulsion system for Peregrine lunar lander

Jason Rhian

Astrobotic has announced that it has chosen Dynetics to provide the propulsion system for the company’s Peregrine lunar lander.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander is designed to send customers’ payloads to the Moon, starting in 2020. Astrobotic hopes to be able to conduct flights to the lunar surface as much as once a year.

If things work out as they are currently planned, Peregrine’s main engines, thrusters as well as other electronics and components will be integrated into the spacecraft by Dynetics. This one system would be used by Peregrine allow the craft to land on the surface of our nearest celestial neighbor.

Officials who represent the region from which Dynetics is headquartered, expressed excitement about the potentially historic nature of the announcement via a statement released by Astrobotic.

“As a child growing up in Huntsville, Alabama, I remember the great pride in America I felt the moment Neil Armstrong stepped from the lunar lander onto the Moon in 1969. That was a defining moment in American history and to this day one of mankind’s greatest achievements. More recently, the renewed focus on commercial space exploration and a return to the Moon has again sparked pride and excitement among the American people,” said U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville. “Like during the Apollo era, much of the work being done to take astronauts to the Moon is happening in the Tennessee Valley. I’m very pleased Astrobotic and Dynetics, a homegrown Huntsville company, are partnering to produce the next generation of lunar lander. As Vice-Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee’s Space Subcommittee, I congratulate these two firms on their partnership, and I look forward to seeing the end result of their work together.”

This sentiment was shared by other elected individuals, one of which represents the state which Astrobotic is based out of.

“Pennsylvania businesses have a long history of leading innovation,” said Senator Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania via a released issued by Astrobotic.” I’m pleased to see Astrobotic working with Dynetics to put the lunar lander back on the Moon. When American companies come together to achieve a goal, they can outcompete any in the world.”

“Astrobotic is thrilled to have Dynetics join our world-class team of partners, and this multi-mission agreement stands to propel Peregrine landers for years to come,” said John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic. “With a proven track record of successfully delivering for NASA and other U.S. Government customers, Dynetics was the right choice for Astrobotic.”

The “unit” that Dynetics has been contracted to produce, is designed to use a propellant that uses Mon-25 as its oxidizer. It is hoped that its higher nitric oxide content will allow the lander to operate more efficiently between Earth and the lander’s destination some 239,000 miles (384,633 kilometers) above.

The engines that Peregrine is set to use will be provided by Frontier Aerospace, who is also developing them for missions that NASA plans to send to the lunar surface.

Dynetics representatives noted the historical significance that the company’s contribution to Peregrine could have on commercial flights to the Moon.

“Dynetics is proud to be partnering with Astrobotic. We are located in the ‘Rocket City’ and our city is known for our years of engineering accomplishments, including landing on the Moon in 1969. Dynetics is excited to build onto that legacy and provide access for commercial customers who want to explore. We stand ready to deliver for this exciting service and help forge a new path forward for America to the Moon,” said Dynetics CEO David King.